Muskogee Public Schools verified Tuesday that two students at Muskogee High School and one student at Rougher Alternative Academy have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with these individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Following Oklahoma State Department of Health protocols, the individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with these individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of these positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call today at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson Public Schools reported a person at Fort Gibson High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Parents who have a student that must quarantine as a result of exposure to COVID-19 have been notified.
