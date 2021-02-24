As of this advisory, there are 421,010 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
In Muskogee County, there have been 9,050 cases reported; of those, 5,041 occurred in the city of Muskogee. There have been 96 deaths in the county, and 75 of those were in the city of Muskogee.
736 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 37 additional deaths identified to report. 29 of the newly reported deaths occurred since 1/1/2021.
One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Carter County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Three in Garfield County, three females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 18-35 age group.
Two in Jefferson County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Major County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group, six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washita County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,264 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 421,010
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,024,431
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,418,737
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 591
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 56
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,768
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,264
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 24.
