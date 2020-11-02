As of this advisory, there are 125,195 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 2,099 in Muskogee County, with 28 deaths reported.
There are nine additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Adair County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kingfisher County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,354 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 125,195
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of Oct 30) 1,494,632
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of Oct 30) 1,632,701
**Currently Hospitalized (As of Oct 30) 852
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 8,934
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,354
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 2.
