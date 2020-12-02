As of this advisory, there are 202,341 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County reports 4,369 cases, with 2,095 in the city of Muskogee. There have been 33 deaths in the county with 26 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are 54 additional deaths identified to report in the state.
Four in Bryan County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Canadian County, two females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Marshall County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Murray County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Fifteen in Oklahoma County, eight females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, six males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Ottawa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Nine in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Wagoner County, one male in the 18-35 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Of the 54 deaths reported today:
The deaths occurred between Oct. 24 and Nov. 30, 2020
37 occurred since Nov. 26
47 decedents were aged 65+
6 decedents were 50-64 years of age
1 decedent was 18-35 years of age
There are 1,812 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 202,341
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,940,738
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,151,411
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,545
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 128
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,578
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,812
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 2.
