As of this advisory, there are 204,048 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There were 4,397 cases reported in Muskogee County; 2,114 of those cases were reported in the city of Muskogee.
There are 25 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Muskogee County, one male in the 50-64 age group, bringing the county death toll to 34.
Two in Cleveland County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Jackson County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kingfisher County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male 50-64 age group.
Two in Payne County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Texas County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,836 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 204,048
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,957,441
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,171,465
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,542
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 106
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,773
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,836
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 3.
