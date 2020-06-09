COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 7,363 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are five additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours, all died between April 5 and June 7.

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

One in Muskogee County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Nowata County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

There are 353 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. 

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 7,363

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 226,678

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 235,731

**Currently Hospitalized 148

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 1,061

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0

Total Cumulative Deaths 353

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. June 9.

