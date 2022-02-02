Preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed nearly 500,000 more deaths were reported in 2021 than the 2.9 million expected in the United States.
The overall death rate for the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic was 2% higher than 2020 and 19% higher than 2019. CDC data reveal COVID-19 was either a primary cause or one of several contributing causes of 467,000 deaths reported in 2021 — up nearly 100,000 deaths compared with those reported a year earlier.
An analysis of the data by USAFacts revealed the disease caused by the coronavirus and its variants was responsible for almost all excess deaths in 2021. USAFacts is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit civic initiative that provides a data-driven portrait of American population, federal government finances, and how government impacts society.
States with the highest rates of excess deaths — typically defined as the difference between observed and expected numbers of deaths based on historical data — were those in the southern and western United States. Arizona, according to USAFacts analysis of CDC data, ranked highest, reporting 29.68% more deaths than expected.
Rhode Island had fewer excess deaths than any other state, with 0.08% more deaths than expected. Oklahoma, by comparison, reported 19.64% more deaths in 2021 than expected.
Area health care professionals who have spent the past two years in the trenches protecting patients during the pandemic made an impassioned plea. They urged those who have been hesitant up to now to get vaccinated.
Dr. Kamran Abbasi, a hospitalist physician for Saint Francis Health System, said there was a lot of hope at the beginning of 2021 as federal regulators approved vaccines for emergency use. That hope turned to disappointment when vaccination rates plateaued and variants fueled subsequent surges of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
"The one thing that's protecting you and me right now, today are the vaccinations — there's just no other way out of this pandemic that I can see without vaccination," Abbasi said. "I'm seeing worst-case scenarios in the hospital ... people who are dying are unvaccinated, and the people who are in the hospital for extended stays are unvaccinated."
As state hospitals saw record numbers of patients this past week, Abbasi made a public plea during a media call:
"Please get vaccinated," he said. "Please protect yourself."
Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed urged residents to take advantage of the vaccination clinic available Thursdays at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. He said while the weather may pose a problem this week, "we have no plan on stopping (vaccinations) anytime soon."
"The numbers were low in January 2022 — total was 196," Reed said. "Health department officials said with a surge in testing, vaccinations are always low."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.