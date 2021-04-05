As of this advisory, there are 440,022 (226 new today) cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
310 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Today's Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS): 7,961
There have been 9,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Muskogee County, with 114 deaths. There have been 5,169 cases in the city of Muskogee, with 87 deaths.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.
Information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 440,022
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,388,378
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,798,353
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 198
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 5
Provisional Death Count (CDC/NCHS) 7,961
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 5.
