COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 3,193 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are six additional deaths; one occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 18-April 23.

Two in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group and male in the 50-64 age group.

Two in Washington County, both females in the 65 and older age group.

One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 194 total deaths in the state.

The American Association on Health and Disability (AAHD) has created a survey to assess health care and health care access challenges people with disabilities are encountering with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Confirmed Positive Cases 3,193

*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 49,891

*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 53,338

**Currently Hospitalized

306

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 649

Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1

Total Cumulative Deaths 194 

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 25.

