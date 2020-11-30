As of this advisory, there are 197,745 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The COVID-19 death toll in Muskogee County has reached 33, with 26 of those deaths occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are seven additional deaths identified to report.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,743 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 197,745
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 11/25/20) 1,873,468
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 11/25/20) 2,071,937
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,258
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,743
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.