Fort Gibson town water customers could have more accurate water readings with new water meters within a month or two.
City crews and contractors with Core & Main are installing 1,400 new Neptune water meters for residential customers. Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said city workers are installing about 300, while Core & Main is installing the rest. Town trustees had earlier hired the contractor to speed up installation.
However, concern over COVID-19 has kept the Core & Main workers from coming down from the Tulsa area, DeShazo said.
“Obviously, with COVID-19, the contractors haven’t been able to come out,” he said at a recent Board of Trustees meeting. “So we’re delayed on having them do it until the middle of May.”
DeShazo said the city is continuing to negotiate with contractors. He said many companies quit traveling out of concern over COVID-19.
“They were ready to install and then this hit,” DeShazo said.
City crews have installed about 150 meters so far, he said.
“Over the next 30 days, we’ll continue installing,” DeShazo said. “And we’ll reduce the contract (with Core & Main) based on how many we’ve installed.”
Water meters installed by city crews should go online in 30 days. Those installed by the contractor should be ready within 60 days, he said.
Fort Gibson needed new water meters because old ones gave incorrect or inaccurate readings, DeShazo said. The old ones were about nine years old.
“Really, you need to replace them about every 10 years,” he said.
“These new ones will be able to be read remotely just by driving by them with a receiver,” he said. “We will put the receivers on the trash trucks, so as they are driving their routes daily, they will be in proximity of every meter and get a weekly reading.”
DeShazo said the receiver can pick up readings from as far away as three miles. The readings could be downloaded to the water office each day.
The new system also would allow the town to better track usage and recognize potential leaks, he said.
“The meter will actually hold 96 days’ worth of data,” he said. “If we ever had a problem, we could go back and look at its history and see.”
Customers can track their water usage with the town’s meter readings, he said.
“We can take our reader by to a customer if we had a problem, and they could look at it,” DeShazo said. “We could take it by and say ‘here is your usage last month compared to this month. If the water is still flowing with the water turned off, you have a leak.”
The Fort Gibson Utilities Authority agreed in February to buy the meters for $353,750.
