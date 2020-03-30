Heather Cain said the impact of the coronavirus has "been devastating" on the 21 motels and hotels in the Muskogee Hotel and Lodging Association.
"We've lost almost 50 percent occupancy almost overnight," said Cain, the secretary-treasurer of the association.
Cain, who works at Home2Suites by Hilton, 2819 Military Blvd., also said the Muskogee motels and hotels have had a "60 percent drop in business."
"Conservatively, we now have an average of 20 percent occupancy," she said. "We expect it to fall another 10 percent when we get this week's numbers. We typically get those numbers on Tuesday. Like everything else, the reporting of the numbers is delayed."
Cain said that compares to 75 percent occupancy at the hotels and motels as of March 7.
"People are scared to travel," she said. "They are not traveling for leisure, and companies are canceling non-essential travel."
Muskogee lodging aren't the only ones feeling the effects of the coronavirus.
In a release from the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee Nation Businesses have "temporarily suspended all operations at Cherokee National Entertainment casinos and hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa" through Wednesday. The suspension began March 16, according to the release.
“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic. We continue our commitment to being proactive. Whether we can prevent the spread of a few cases or many cases within our tribe and within our community, we are being vigilant in protecting our people,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.
Cain, who has worked in the motel business for 20 years, said she started noticing the trend began two weeks ago.
"That's when things really got serious," she said. "Our off-season is November to February. It should be picking back up in March. When things started ramping back up, that's when all of the cancellations started."
Cain said a direct effect will also be on the 8 percent sales tax that someone pays when checking into a hotel or motel.
"Time will tell how it will affect Muskogee," she said. "It'll be a huge loss of sales tax revenue for the city. That tax goes for tourism."
In the meantime, Cain can look around to see the effects of the coronavirus.
"I can't speak for everyone else, but when I come to work every day, I see a lot of parking lots that are empty as well as mine. Nothing compares to this, even after 9/11. This is the worst thing that's happened to our industry. It's been significantly worse."
