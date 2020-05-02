COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of major events across Muskogee, which has in turn shuttered the biggest fundraisers of the year for two Muskogee organizations.
Rotary Club's Party in the Park and Exchange Club of Muskogee's Chili and BBQ Cook-Off were canceled in late March amid a citywide lockdown following the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"As soon as we started to realize this was a pandemic and it wouldn’t be wise to allow the general public to attend, we started to communicate even more with our local authorities in making sure we made the right decision for our general public and our volunteers and our club," said Chili and BBQ Cook-Off Chairman Robert Smith. "It got to the point where we had no other choice. We’re still currently just now coming out of it, but at the time we had to made the tough decision to initially postpone, but then ultimately cancel the Cook-Off."
The pandemic has also impacted the clubs' ability to meet and plan other events, said Rotary Club president Blake Farris.
"While the Club has not been able to have its weekly meetings since the beginning of social distancing requirements, we have completed a successful food drive. Our hope is to be able to return to regular weekly meetings on June 4th," Farris said. "As you can imagine, it's very difficult to plan and execute our normal projects without the ability to meet as a club."
With Party in the Park canceled, the club plans to host a separate fundraiser at a later date, Farris said.
"Although Party in the Park will not be rescheduled this year we will have additional events, such as Name that Tune, to generate funds for projects," Farris said. "We normally use those funds for clean water projects around the world."
Exchange Club of Muskogee initially rescheduled the Chili and BBQ Cook-Off for October, Smith said, but later canceled it entirely.
"Trying to plan for this event takes many, many months in planning. A lot of expenses are involved with that before the event happens," Smith said. "That has to happen for the actual event to happen, and we just don’t have the time or the knowledge of what would be a good time to have this event. We felt it was in the best interest to try and plan for next year, so it gives us more time."
Instead, Smith said, the Exchange Club will host a concert featuring Cody Canada And The Departed alongside openers RC And The Ambers.
"With that said, we still are going to try and have the concert we had scheduled for the Friday of the cook off. We had that scheduled for Oct. 2," Smith said. "We thought let’s go ahead and reschedule it for then. Hopefully the public will feel safe to attend events like ours. We’re hoping for the best that the concert we’ve scheduled for Oct. 2 will not be canceled or postponed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.