Wagoner resident Stephen Williams was released Tuesday from Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee — a COVID-19 survivor.
Williams was transferred from a local urgent care facility to Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee on March 27 after showing symptoms of COVID-19. His wife, Regina Williams, wasn't allowed to go in with him.
"They said don't come any closer, you have to stay back," Regina Williams said. "You can't go in there right now."
Later that night, Stephen's doctor called Regina and told her that her husband was being intubated and placed on a ventilator.
"Man, I just touched heaven," Regina said. "I prayed and I prayed and I never did stop praying. It was a lot of faith and a lot of prayer and a lot of people praying for him. I had people on Facebook I've never met praying for him. They asked if they could and I said if they want to pray I'm going to let them."
Stephen Williams spent 21 days on the ventilator before his doctor called Regina a second time, this time with good news: her husband was coming off the ventilator and was in recovery.
"He said, 'well, Mrs. Williams, you've got your prayer answered,'" Regina said. "I said, 'oh yes I did.'"
Regina — who has since tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies — said she believes she contracted the disease through her quilt group.
"I was in a quilt group in Wagoner, and we had 20-something affected — 22, 24 people that were actually affected. I've had seven friends that passed away in our quilt group," Regina said. "I didn't know I had it. I had no symptoms."
Stephen fell ill with the flu on March 21, and failed to improve the week following, Regina said. By March 27, he was barely able to walk into a third urgent care visit within a week.
"On the 26th, he told me, 'I feel different, I feel like it’s in my chest,'" Regina said. "They told me at the urgent care facility on the 27th that if we'd waited 20 more minutes he'd have died. I had a friend die the 27th, that night, and I was just begging him not to die."
By that night, Stephen was intubated. Contact with him became severely limited, though hospital staff did the best they could to help, Regina said.
"It was touch and go for a long time. The ICU nurses were amazing, they were so sweet. The night before Easter, they took an iPad in and I got to see his face for the first time," Regina said. "He would open his eyes, he would act like he could see me. He really truly thought I was at the hospital. They were so good, it was really good."
Stephen steadily improved once he was intubated, said Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service Community Relations Coordinator Trish German.
"He received plasma on April 16, taken off the ventilator April 18, and then moved into a normal bed out of the ICU on April 20," German said. "He’s going to an acute care facility just for rehab, and hopefully he’ll get to go home soon."
Stephen remained COVID-19 positive in the last test performed before he left the hospital, Regina said.
The last test that the hospital did was a week ago, and he still tested positive, but they haven’t done another test. They will at the facility he’s going to," she said.
Regina agreed with that course of action, she said.
"He was going to come home, I had the house pretty ready for him, but he agreed that was more what he needed, and I feel better knowing he’s going to have a real medical nurse and not just me and my daughter," Regina said. "We’re grateful, so grateful that they could find a place they could take him."
On Stephen's way out of Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, hospital staff and Muskogee County EMS allowed Regina to hug him for the first time in a month.
"I couldn’t contain myself. I just couldn’t describe it, I was just overjoyed and I couldn’t stop laugh-crying or whatever you call it. I didn’t expect them to even let me get close to him," Regina said. "It was awesome. I just wasn’t tall enough."
Stephen has since recovered for the most part, though he still gets tired easily, Regina said.
"He’s eating good, he’s talking on the phone, we’re talking on FaceTime. The biggest symptom he has now is just extreme fatigue," Regina said. "Of course, being 21 days on the ventilator you’re not going to have a lot of pep."
More than anything, Regina said, she's simply happy to still have her husband.
"Give God the glory, absolutely. And the doctors, and the ICU nurses. All of the nurses," she said. "We’ve been married since we were 17. I just couldn’t let this virus take him. It had stolen too much from me to let this virus take him. "
