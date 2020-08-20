Concerns about possible exposure to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequent transmission of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus prompted a temporary closure of the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office on Thursday.
Court Clerk Paula Sexton said she believes the employee may have contracted COVID-19 from a family member, who reportedly was tested after exhibiting symptoms of the disease. Sexton learned Thursday morning her employee tested positive and immediately closed her office to the public.
"We're going to start wiping things down today, and we will remain closed on Friday while a commercial cleaning company comes in and sanitizes the entire office," Sexton said. "All of our employees will be tested to make sure they don't have it."
Sexton said courts will continue to operate in accordance with the scheduled dockets while her office remains closed to the public. The office will remain closed Monday to ensure the return of all employees' test results, and all county offices and the courthouse will be closed Tuesday due to the Republican primary runoff election for sheriff.
District Judge Bret A. Smith said the steps taken by Sexton after she learned about her employee testing positive for COVID-19 are in line with protocols implemented earlier this year to ensure the safety of the public and courthouse employees. He said public safety is of utmost importance and "on our mind as we" prepare to "call our fall jury term."
"There are measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," Smith said, noting health screenings conducted before entry to the courthouse is allowed, the implementation of a mask policy, and enhanced cleaning. "We will ramp up the measures that have been taken, and they are being even more vigilant at the front desk."
Smith said while "it is not business as usual," there will be no interruption in the dockets. He said those who have business at the courthouse should be accompanied only by those who are considered a necessary party, if anybody at all.
"We try to have only so many people in the courtroom at a time," Smith said. "We are complying with social distance rules, and we discourage people from bringing family members with them when they come to the courthouse."
