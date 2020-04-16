COVID-19 has "very much curtailed" foot traffic at the Muskogee County Courthouse, said Special District Judge Robin Adair.
"I have seen probably two civilians a day this week, usually on protective order type matters," Adair said. "That’s the biggest change. It is like watching paint dry up here."
The courthouse has moved as much of its daily business as possible to remote proceedings. Some hearings are held via video conference while others are passed for 30 days in hopes of better circumstances in the future. Fines and other payments are made online or by telephone, and those who can work from home do so.
"The district attorney’s office has split into three teams with two teams working remotely from home each day," said District Attorney Orvil Loge. "We make ourselves available to the judges and what hearings are being conducted. Most of them are being passed, but when we can, we have and conduct remote hearings or Facetime hearings or Skype hearings."
For District Judge Bret Smith, the pandemic has prompted moves that were a long time coming anyway, he said.
"Legal business is going to start implementing technology that we for one reason or another have been avoiding for years," Smith said. "People are just accustomed to going to the courthouse and doing their business in person. I'm really looking forward to continuing to use some of the lessons that we're learning now."
Entering the courthouse also requires deputies to check visitors' temperatures, and for visitors to know what their specific needs are before arrival, Adair said.
"They’re going to inquire what your business is and which office you’re going to," Adair said. "If you’re coming up to see a specific judge, we’ll hold you there and check on the judge’s availability."
Remote hearings have kept business flowing for the most part, although traditional hearings are possible if the need arises, Smith said.
"I think we are still in the limited access mode and trying to encourage folks to do as much as they can from the safety of their office or home," Smith said. "We are trying to just have those people in person that have emergency matters. We have not ruled out traditional hearings if public safety and our safety can be assured."
Courthouse changes follow a United States Supreme Court order to limit courthouse access in hopes of protecting both the public and court employees, Loge said.
"We process all cases brought in, continue with what hearings we can do, we try to maintain normal operations as much as possible without putting our employees at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus," Loge said.
An upcoming May 20 disposition docket may be pushed back if that order is amended, Loge said.
"I think the Supreme Court order is up until May 15, so depending on subsequent or amended orders we’re still scheduled for May 20, but it just depends on what happens in our county and in the state of Oklahoma with COVID-19," Loge said.
Loge stressed that crimes would still be prosecuted and court business will continue, even if it is remotely.
"We still have to process people who commit crimes and are arrested every day. That will not change," Loge said. "We want the public to know that just because a pandemic is sweeping across America and across our county, if you commit a crime you’ll still be held accountable."
