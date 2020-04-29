COVID-19 puts a strain on Fur Babies

COVID-19 has prompted multiple people to surrender or abandon their pets, said Fur Babies Adoption and Rescue founder Delsie Lewis.
“Our intake has increased by 40 percent,” Lewis said. “We have 25 in our foster homes, and we still have a waiting list of people who want to surrender their dogs when we get openings.”
In response to the sudden influx of abandoned or surrendered animals, Fur Babies has stepped up efforts to transport animals to rescues with more space — primarily Happy Tails in Minnesota, but branching out to a rescue in Iowa as well, Lewis said.
Lewis said that, instead of giving animals up, owners should first try and find help through rescues or pet stores in obtaining dog food and other necessities.
“See if you can’t get some help before giving up that animal. It traumatizes them to lose their home,” Lewis said. “If you can get some temporary help from somewhere, that’s your best option.”
The rush of animals in need has left Fur Babies’ finances and stamina strained, Lewis said.
“It makes you feel bad because you want to help everybody, but we’re just out of space, and trying to feed everybody, and of course kennel costs. We had one that had to have her leg amputated because of an old fracture,” Lewis said. “We need dog food, we need monetary donations. Every weekend we’re having to rent vans for these transports, and then drive to Minnesota. The expense of renting the van and the gas has been weighing on us.”
Fur Babies volunteer Natasha Benge said some people may have adopted or bought animals to cope with the loneliness of quarantine and social distancing. She warned against doing so if people aren’t prepared to make a commitment to their new pets.
“Don’t get a dog if you’re not willing to take care of it after the quarantine and your time off is gone,” Benge said. “You need to make sure you have time to take care of that animal.”
If someone is looking for a companion amid the COVID-19 crisis however, serving as a foster home may prove a less permanent option, Benge said.
“Reach out and foster while you have the time to help out. It helps them have a companion, it gives kids something to do and some responsibility, and it gives us somewhere to put these dogs,” Benge said. “You can get our foster application on our website.”
How you can help
Those interested in donating or volunteering to become a foster home for abandoned/surrendered dogs can visit www.furbabiesadoptions.org/ or reach out to furbabiesadoptions@gmail.com.
