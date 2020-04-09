COVID-19 slows, but doesn't stop, construction

COVID-19 has not slowed down many of Williams Construction's outdoor projects, but a protracted shutdown could seriously impact the company, said owner Travis Williams.
"It’ll show up a lot more in the next 60-90 days, since the work you did a month ago is what you're getting paid for today," Williams said. "We won’t start to feel it for another 60 days or so is what we’re expecting. You're hoping things kind of pick back up and calm down by that time. We're hoping we'll catch back up quickly and it won't turn into a long-term ordeal."
Donna Arnold with Morton Buildings said projects that began prior to the outbreak are continuing, but new business has since been stifled.
"Our crews are still working. These are buildings that were in the works to get built before this virus hit, you know," Arnold said. "The phones are a lot more quiet. Everything’s just kind of slowed down."
One of Williams Construction's current projects is laying asphalt for the Depot Green project, which aims to create a park space between Second and Third streets. Workers on Monday afternoon conducted business as usual, Williams said, because of the project's open-air nature.
"Open air projects have progressed at almost the normal speed," Williams said. "Commercial projects have slowed down the most, and we can’t be pushing big groups of trades in the way we normally do to make projects move quickly."
Interior spaces, where transmission of COVID-19 might occur more easily, provided challenging circumstances for work crews, Williams said — such as a recent Muskogee County Health Department renovation.
"That's the job that's been affected the most," Williams said. "We’re letting less than 10 people at a time in there to work. We’re keeping crews to a minimum."
Williams said that while some companies and contractors had shuttered operations in COVID-19's wake, he found that most construction employees wanted to keep working.
"A lot of these people can't do the work-from-home thing that a lot of people are doing. Concrete guys have to pour concrete or they don’t earn a living," Williams said. "Most still want to work. It’s just a matter of where they work and where they can work safely."
While things remain stable for now, the future is uncertain if the lull continues, Arnold said.
"I don’t know how it’s going to be without contracting sales going out," Arnold said. "Right now on our weekly reviews, on our weekly reports, everything's doing all right."
