COVID-19 slows, doesn't stop Soroptimists

Women’s advocacy organization Soroptimist International of Muskogee has had to wind down meetings amid the outbreak of COVID-19, said President Vicki Rackley.
“We’ve had canceled events. We canceled our in-person meetings, at least for April, and May we’re going to have a Zoom meeting for the foreseeable future,” Rackley said.
One of the programs impacted was the group’s Mothers’ Touch reading program, Rackley said.
“Once a month we’d go to the prison, and let mothers choose a book for up to five of their children, and we take their picture and record a CD of them reading a portion of the book,” Rackley said. “We’ve had to discontinue that program because DOC has shut down access to the prisons right now. We’ve not been able to get into the prison system for that, and we don’t know when we’ll be able to get into that program.”
COVID-19 also has prevented the group from starting any new projects, Rackley said, but that hasn’t stopped the group from doing work for the community where they can.
“We’re still going on and we miss each other, because we’re not getting to see each other on the same basis that we were, but we’re not stopping,” Rackley said. “It’s awkward, but you do what you have to do.”
For example, the group continues to put together feminine product packages for local nonprofits like the First United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry, the Salvation Army of Muskogee, and others, Rackley said.
“We’ve had to figure out how to put those bags together while maintaining social distancing,” Rackley said. “We’ve had fewer of us in there putting packages together.”
Soroptimists of Muskogee refuses to let COVID-19 slow them down any more than it has to, Rackley said.
“We’re still going, it’s just a little bit harder under the circumstances,” Rackley said. “Out of our membership of 23, only two are younger — most of us are older and retirement age, so we don’t have that many that are still working. It makes it a lot more difficult, but you do what you have to do.”
