COVID-19 stifles couple's big day

Societal shutdown in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 shattered Adrian and Molly Pfeiffer's dreams of a blowout wedding. The couple wanted to invite family and friends to a celebratory gathering none of them would forget, Adrian Pfeiffer said.
"Instead, we had an ordained friend marry us in our living room," Molly Pfeiffer said. "We stayed six feet apart from them the whole time. It was nice, don't get me wrong, but we wanted to really celebrate this moment in our lives and we can't."
COVID-19-prompted preventative measures, enshrined in Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" order, prohibit 10 or more people from gathering in one place. That threw a kink in the Pfeiffers' plans, Adrian said.
"You can't have a wedding under those conditions," Adrian said. "Even with nine people or under it could still be dangerous, too. So we just called it off for now."
The pair have spent what they thought would be their honeymoon in their house, trying to make the best of the situation, Molly said.
"We were going to take a trip to New Mexico," Molly said. "Now, it's not really safe to travel, so we're trying to have our honeymoon at home — spending as much time together as we can, watching movies and playing board games together."
Even with their time together — both are working from home, Molly said — the big, celebratory day they were supposed to have together looms large in their minds, Adrian said.
"We lived together before we got married, so sometimes I'll forget it actually happened and call her my fiancee," Adrian said. "It was just a conversation in the living room instead of this really big thing in front of our friends and family. It feels different."
Molly echoed the sentiment.
"I don't think it will feel real until we've had the wedding we thought we were going to have," Molly said. "I'm really hoping we get to have that someday."
In the meantime, they have each other, Adrian said.
"That's the most important thing," he said. "We're together, we're healthy, we're safe. One way or another we'll get to celebrate that sooner or later."
