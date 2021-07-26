COVID-19 trackers available online provide the capability of tracking the toll taken by the novel coronavirus and its variants on lives, but its subsidiary impact is more difficult to assess.
While most had hoped the pandemic would be in the rearview mirror as they entered the summer months, a lot of health care professionals were still trying to catch a breath after new case numbers crescendoed in January. Ambulance service providers are struggling to replace high-mileage vehicles that exceeded usefulness during abbreviated life cycles.
"We really haven't had time to recoup," said Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Administrator Michele Keeling. "A lot of health care workers changed professions ..., they have decided to make a career change, make a life change, so it's a challenge."
Keeling, who also serves as vice president for Saint Francis Health System, said the uptick in new cases poses a greater risk for workers on the job of being exposed to highly transmissible delta variant. Temporary displacement caused by exposure or infection — along with permanent loss of workers changing careers — put a greater strain on an industry that reported a shortage of workers before the pandemic.
Laurel Havens, executive director at Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service, said the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases puts more stress on high-mileage units that need to be replaced. That's an option that is out of reach to some extent due to supply chain problems and funding.
"Ambulances have a specific life cycle, as far as mileage and how they can be utilized," Havens said. "The farther our transports go, the quicker they wear out, and the ability to replace those with a fixed income is ... difficult for EMS services."
Havens said some of the trends developing now with the resurgence of new COVID-19 cases are similar to those experienced a year ago.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a seven-day average of 938 new cases a day in Oklahoma with test positivity rate of 16.91%. On Sept. 14, 2020, the seven-day average was 917 and the test positivity rate of 20% — numbers were on the rise and peaked on Jan. 4.
"We are following those same trends, where we're going farther and farther away and the ability to find an available bed is becoming more difficult," Havens said. "This started in Missouri, and it's down in Arkansas — we're seeing a north to south ... and then east to west pattern, and as it moved across our state you could see the counties turn red" — an indication of test positivity rates and new cases.
Havens said Muskogee EMS needs to replace 15 ambulances now because of the mileage logged during the past 12 months during the pandemic. Funding is available for five, which have been ordered.
He said the manufacturer can't keep up with the orders, because every ambulance service across the nation is trying to replace their ambulances at once."
"Because everybody puts so many more miles on our ambulances in a short amount of time, the manufacturing process can't keep up with it," Havens said. "The system is not built to replace that many ambulances when they put that many miles across the United States at one single point."
While Havens works with partners to identify funds for 10 additional units, Keeling said they are focusing on "wellness, first of all" and "helping our staff emotionally" as new COVID-19 cases mount. She said recruiting and retention efforts include "looking at compensation programs" and "flexibility with scheduling."
"I think one thing that the community can do for physicians and nurses is get vaccinated," Keeling said. "That shows we understand what you're going through, and we're going to help ..., that we're respecting and honoring the health care profession by helping you do our part."
