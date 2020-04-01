COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 719 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Greer County has been added to the list of counties now required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There are an additional seven deaths:

Three in Oklahoma County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male and female older than 65.

One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

One in Mayes County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Osage County, a male older than 65.

There are 30 total deaths in the state.

Drive-thru testing sites are open today:

Woodward from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center.

Altus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Western Oklahoma State College.

Comanche from 2 p.m - 4 p.m. at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

REMINDER: Governor Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 719

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* 1,248

Hospitalizations 219

Deaths 30

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 152

State Public Health Laboratory 150

Other 417

Total 719

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 6 0

05-17 9 0

18-35 111 0

36-49 138 1

50-64 194 8

65+ 261 21

Total 719 30

Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 58

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 364 12

Male 355 18

Total 719 30

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 8 0

Beckham 1 0

Bryan 1 0

Caddo 1 0

Canadian 24 1

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 7 0

Choctaw 1 0

Cleveland 87 6

Comanche 21 0

Cotton 1 0

Craig 2 0

Creek 27 1

Custer 4 0

Delaware 8 0

Garfield 4 0

Garvin 7 0

Grady 3 0

Greer 2 1

Jackson 2 0

Kay 24 1

Latimer 2 0

Le Flore 1 0

Lincoln 5 0

Logan 4 0

Love 1 0

Mayes 5 1

McClain 9 0

Muskogee 13 1

Noble 5 0

Nowata 5 0

Oklahoma 192 10

Okmulgee 4 0

Osage 19 0

Ottawa 7 0

Pawnee 15 1

Payne 16 0

Pittsburg 2 0

Pontotoc 5 0

Pottawatomie 6 0

Rogers 4 0

Seminole 1 0

Sequoyah 2 1

Stephens 6 0

Texas 1 0

Tulsa 115 3

Wagoner 15 2

Washington 23 0

Total 719 30

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you