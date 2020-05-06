As of this advisory, there are 4,201 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between May 2-May 4.
Four in Oklahoma County, three females in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
One in Creek County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
There are 253 total deaths in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) would like to mark National Nurses Day by thanking all the hard-working nurses for their continued dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 4,201
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 78,689
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 83,401
**Currently Hospitalized 230
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 784
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths 253
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 6.
