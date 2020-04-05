COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can lead to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,252
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,401
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 330
Deaths 46
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 217
State Public Health Laboratory 186
Other 849
Total 1,252
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 13 0
05-17 21 0
18-35 216 0
36-49 256 2
50-64 325 9
65+ 421 35
Total 1,252 46
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 659 20
Male 593 26
Total 1,252 46
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 18 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 4 0
Canadian 33 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 12 0
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 171 11
Comanche 39 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 3 0
Creek 44 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 12 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 9 0
Grady 7 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 25 1
Jackson 4 0
Kay 30 1
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 7 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Mayes 9 1
McClain 12 0
McCurtain 1 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 20 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 9 0
Oklahoma 265 10
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 27 2
Ottawa 11 0
Pawnee 22 1
Payne 20 0
Pittsburg 6 0
Pontotoc 7 0
Pottawatomie 12 0
Rogers 13 0
Seminole 2 1
Sequoyah 4 1
Stephens 9 1
Texas 2 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 240 8
Wagoner 47 2
Washington 35 1
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,252 46
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 5.
