COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can led to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On Jan. 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 565
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1229
Hospitalized 177
Deaths 23
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 109
State Public Health Laboratory 148
Other 308
Total 565
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 4 0
05-17 8 0
18-35 91 0
36-49 108 1
50-64 155 6
65+ 199 16
Total 565 23
Age Range: 0-95 yrs Median Age: 58
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 290 9
Male 275 14
Total 565 23
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 4 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 1 0
Caddo 1 0
Canadian 19 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 4 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 65 6
Comanche 15 0
Cotton 1 0
Craig 1 0
Creek 21 1
Custer 4 0
Delaware 7 0
Garfield 2 0
Garvin 6 0
Grady 2 0
Jackson 1 0
Kay 24 0
Latimer 1 0
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 5 0
Logan 4 0
Love 1 0
Mayes 4 0
McClain 3 0
Muskogee 8 1
Noble 4 0
Nowata 5 0
Oklahoma 155 7
Okmulgee 3 0
Osage 16 0
Ottawa 7 0
Pawnee 15 1
Payne 15 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 5 0
Pottawatomie 5 0
Rogers 3 0
Seminole 1 0
Sequoyah 2 1
Stephens 5 0
Texas 1 0
Tulsa 83 3
Wagoner 10 2
Washington 21 0
Total 565 23
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death in that county.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 31, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.