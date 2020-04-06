SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional five deaths:
Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Osage County, a female older than 65.
One in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65
There are 51 total deaths in the state.
Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February. The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized. This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,327
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,422
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 340
Deaths 51
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 222
State Public Health Laboratory 188
Other 917
Total 1,327
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 14 0
05-17 22 0
18-35 232 1
36-49 276 2
50-64 345 10
65+ 438 38
Total 1,327 51
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 694 22
Male 633 29
Total 1,327 51
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 20 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 5 0
Canadian 35 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 14 0
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 180 11
Comanche 41 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 5 0
Creek 45 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 13 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 10 0
Grady 8 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 26 3
Jackson 4 0
Jefferson 1 0
Kay 30 1
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 9 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Mayes 10 1
McClain 12 0
McCurtain 1 0
McIntosh 1 0
Muskogee 20 2
Noble 6 0
Nowata 9 0
Oklahoma 279 11
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 31 3
Ottawa 12 0
Pawnee 22 1
Payne 21 0
Pittsburg 6 0
Pontotoc 8 0
Pottawatomie 13 0
Rogers 15 0
Seminole 3 1
Sequoyah 7 1
Stephens 11 1
Texas 3 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 249 8
Wagoner 49 2
Washington 39 1
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,327 51
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.