COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can lead to death. Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 11, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 1,159
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,362
Hospitalized 316
Deaths 42
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 211
State Public Health Laboratory 158
Other 790
Total 1,159
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 13 0
05-17 20 0
18-35 191 0
36-49 239 2
50-64 301 9
65+ 395 31
Total 1,159 42
Age Range: 0-102 yrs Median Age: 56
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 599 18
Male 560 24
Total 1,159 42
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 14 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 3 0
Caddo 4 0
Canadian 32 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 10 0
Choctaw 2 0
Cleveland 169 8
Comanche 37 0
Cotton 4 0
Craig 3 0
Creek 43 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 11 0
Garfield 5 0
Garvin 11 0
Grady 6 0
Grant 1 0
Greer 6 1
Jackson 4 0
Kay 29 1
Kingfisher 3 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 4 1
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 7 0
Logan 6 0
Love 2 0
Major 1 0
Mayes 7 1
McClain 11 0
McCurtain 1 0
Muskogee 17 2
Noble 5 0
Nowata 8 0
Oklahoma 256 10
Okmulgee 11 0
Osage 25 2
Ottawa 10 0
Pawnee 16 1
Payne 20 0
Pittsburg 3 0
Pontotoc 7 0
Pottawatomie 11 0
Rogers 12 0
Seminole 2 0
Sequoyah 4 1
Stephens 9 1
Texas 1 0
Tillman 1 0
Tulsa 221 8
Wagoner 40 2
Washington 33 1
Woodward 1 0
Total 1,159 42
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 4.
