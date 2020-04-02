SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are an additional four deaths:
Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.
One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.
One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.
There are 34 total deaths in the state.
The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.
The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.
The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Positive (In-State) 879
Positive (Out-of-State) 2
Negative* 1,265
Hospitalizations 257
Deaths 34
COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory
Laboratory Cases
Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 173
State Public Health Laboratory 152
Other 554
Total 879
COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping
Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths
00-04 9 0
05-17 12 0
18-35 139 0
36-49 178 2
50-64 232 8
65+ 309 24
Total 879 34
Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 57
COVID-19 Cases by Gender
Gender Cases Deaths
Female 451 12
Male 428 22
Total 879 34
COVID-19 Cases by County
County Cases Deaths
Adair 9 0
Atoka 1 0
Beckham 1 0
Bryan 2 0
Caddo 2 0
Canadian 28 1
Carter 1 0
Cherokee 7 0
Choctaw 1 0
Cleveland 121 6
Comanche 27 0
Cotton 1 0
Craig 2 0
Creek 36 1
Custer 5 0
Delaware 10 0
Garfield 4 0
Garvin 8 0
Grady 3 0
Greer 2 1
Jackson 2 0
Kay 24 1
Kingfisher 2 0
Kiowa 1 0
Latimer 2 0
Le Flore 1 0
Lincoln 6 0
Logan 5 0
Love 2 0
Mayes 5 1
McClain 11 0
Muskogee 15 2
Noble 5 0
Nowata 6 0
Oklahoma 216 10
Okmulgee 5 0
Osage 22 1
Ottawa 8 0
Pawnee 15 1
Payne 18 0
Pittsburg 2 0
Pontotoc 5 0
Pottawatomie 9 0
Rogers 8 0
Seminole 1 0
Sequoyah 4 1
Stephens 7 1
Texas 1 0
Tulsa 151 5
Wagoner 24 2
Washington 24 0
Woodward 1 0
Total 879 34
* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case.
*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. April 2.
