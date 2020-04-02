COVID-19

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 879 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are an additional four deaths:

Two in Tulsa County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

One in Stephens County, a male older than 65.

One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.

There are 34 total deaths in the state.

The state now has supplies to test more than 13,000 individuals for COVID-19. Commissioner of Health Gary Cox and Governor Kevin Stitt urge health care providers and testing centers to loosen testing requirements and to offer testing to any Oklahoman with symptoms of COVID-19. Read the commissioner’s public letter here.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is working to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Find the drive-thru locations open today by clicking here.

The governor expanded his Executive Order yesterday, adjusting the timeframe for non-essential businesses to suspend services as well as the suspension of elective surgeries and minor medical procedures.

The state’s “Safer at Home” order continues to apply until April 30 for all Oklahomans 65 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 879

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* 1,265

Hospitalizations 257

Deaths 34

COVID-19 Cases by Testing Laboratory

Laboratory Cases

Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 173

State Public Health Laboratory 152

Other 554

Total 879

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases Deaths

00-04 9 0

05-17 12 0

18-35 139 0

36-49 178 2

50-64 232 8

65+ 309 24

Total 879 34

Age Range: 0-96 yrs Median Age: 57

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

Gender Cases Deaths

Female 451 12

Male 428 22

Total 879 34

COVID-19 Cases by County

County Cases Deaths

Adair 9 0

Atoka 1 0

Beckham 1 0

Bryan 2 0

Caddo 2 0

Canadian 28 1

Carter 1 0

Cherokee 7 0

Choctaw 1 0

Cleveland 121 6

Comanche 27 0

Cotton 1 0

Craig 2 0

Creek 36 1

Custer 5 0

Delaware 10 0

Garfield 4 0

Garvin 8 0

Grady 3 0

Greer 2 1

Jackson 2 0

Kay 24 1

Kingfisher 2 0

Kiowa 1 0

Latimer 2 0

Le Flore 1 0

Lincoln 6 0

Logan 5 0

Love 2 0

Mayes 5 1

McClain 11 0

Muskogee 15 2

Noble 5 0

Nowata 6 0

Oklahoma 216 10

Okmulgee 5 0

Osage 22 1

Ottawa 8 0

Pawnee 15 1

Payne 18 0

Pittsburg 2 0

Pontotoc 5 0

Pottawatomie 9 0

Rogers 8 0

Seminole 1 0

Sequoyah 4 1

Stephens 7 1

Texas 1 0

Tulsa 151 5

Wagoner 24 2

Washington 24 0

Woodward 1 0

Total 879 34

* Community spread is defined as the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. For purposes of our COVID-19 reporting, we are highlighting the counties that contain a positive case. 

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 7 a.m. April 2.

