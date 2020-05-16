As of this advisory, there are 5,237 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13.
One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 288 total deaths in the state.
This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is available.
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 5,237
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 117,807
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 123,954
**Currently Hospitalized 180
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 878
Deaths in the Past 24 hours 0
Total Cumulative Deaths 288
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. May 16.
