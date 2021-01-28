COVID-19 Vaccine Event scheduled for Saturday in Eufaula

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health (MCNDH) will host a patient COVID-19 vaccination event at the Eufaula Indian Health Center on Saturday.
Appointments will be offered to current MCNDH Native patients and MCN citizens who are 65 years and older who register through the vaccine information line at (918) 758-3601. The health system plans to deliver 300 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the event.
“This will be our third mass vaccination event,” said Shawn Terry, secretary of Health for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. “We urge our patients 65 years or older who are interested in receiving this vaccine to contact our vaccine information line and get registered for this event or future vaccination clinics.”
Patients interested in registering should call to sign up by 5 p.m., Thursday. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To-date, MCNDH has administered 8,029 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (first and second doses) and conducted 33,903 COVID-19 tests. More information about the Tribe’s COVID-19 response is available at www.creekhealth.org/covid.
WHAT: Muscogee (Creek) Nation Department of Health Patient COVID-19 Vaccination Event.
WHERE: Eufaula Indian Health Center, 500 Eunice Burns Road, Eufaula.
WHEN: Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., by appointment only.
WHO: MCNDH Native patients and MCN citizens who are 65 years and older.
How to sign-up
• Call the vaccine information line (918) 758-3601.
• Carefully follow the prompts to sign-up.
• Listen for the sign-up option (#2) and then select ‘Eufaula Clinic’ by pressing 5.
• Leave your first/last name, date of birth, best call back phone number, and state you want to schedule for the ‘Eufaula Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 30.
• Please only leave one message. Your information will be logged in the order it was received and you will be contacted with an appointment time.
