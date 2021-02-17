Vaccine POD Closures: Due to inclement weather, several COVID-19 vaccine PODs are closed or have adjusted hours. Check our website for Inclement Weather Updates.
Muskogee County has 8,998 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,006 of those cases reported in the city of Muskogee. Also, in Muskogee County, there have been 90 COVID-related deaths, with 70 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 415,858 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
1,162 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 28 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Dewey County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Kay County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, two females in the 65 or older age group, four males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,089 total deaths in the state.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 415,858
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,984,643
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,374,098
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 711
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 71
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,392
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,089
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 17.
