COVID-19 cases in the city of Muskogee increased by 26, with a total of those infected at 2,075. There have been 26 deaths in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 199,482 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Canadian County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Coal County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jackson County, one male in the 65 older age group.
One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,758 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 199,482
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 1,923,468
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,130,748
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,524
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 113
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 12,293
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,758
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 1.
