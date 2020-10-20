Muskogee Public Schools has verified that two students at the 7th & 8th Grade Academy and one student at Rougher Alternative Academy have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Students and staff who have been in direct contact with the individuals who tested positive are being notified by site administration. Direct contact means an individual was within six feet for 15 minutes or more of the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals who tested positive will be in self-isolation for 10 days from the date of the positive test or onset of symptoms. Any other individuals who are identified as having direct contact with one of these individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.
Once Muskogee Public Schools learned of these positive COVID-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation. Along with MCHD, MPS will assist students and staff as we work through these cases.
Families at these sites were notified about these positive cases by a School Messenger call today at 4:30 p.m.
