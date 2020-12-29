COVID vaccine used at Dogwood Creek

Residents and staff of area long-term care facilities are among the next people to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Representatives of Muskogee County Health Department administered Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Dogwood Creek Retirement Center on Saturday morning.
Center Business Manager Terri Alley said 54 people, including residents and staff, were to receive the vaccine. The center has 53 residents and 30 employees. Alley said it was up to each resident and staff member to decide whether to receive the vaccine.
"We're very excited to be one of the first places in Muskogee to get the vaccine. We're very happy for our residents and our staff," said Dogwood Creek Owner DeAnn Parham. "Covid is so dangerous that our elderly people here need to be vaccinated."
Oklahoma Health Department District 7 Public Information Officer Kristin Carollo said she could not specify which area long-term care facilities are next to get the vaccines. District 7 covers Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Muskogee, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Sequoyah counties.
She said the Health Department is working with different long-term care facilities to set up vaccination opportunities.
Muskogee County Health Department Nurse Practitioner Kelly Hokit said Dogwood Creek was the only center the health department visited Saturday.
Long-term care facility staff and residents are part of Phase 1 in the Oklahoma Department of Health's four-phase plan on administering the vaccines. Other groups include health care workers providing direct inpatient care, emergency medical technicians, paramedics.
Carollo said she couldn't speculate how far the area is on Phase 1.
"I know we're moving on with Phase 1 through different entities and setting up appointments," she said.
She said the Health Department is starting with some Phase 2 vaccinations, "but only with health care workers and first responders."
"As of right now, we don't have a specific date" on moving into Phase 2, she said. "Right now, we're just looking at the first responders and health care workers as part of Phase 2."
The Health Department website says Phase 2 should begin in January. Groups in the second phase include people 65 or older, adults with comorbidities, teachers/staff in prekindergarten through 12th-grade settings.
"When they are ready to start people 65 or older, we will go through media outlets," Carollo said.
She said Health Department District 7 has received Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.