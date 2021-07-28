Cowboy Concurrent Online adds 3 new courses for high school students

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University’s online concurrent enrollment program, Cowboy Concurrent Online, will offer three additional courses for high school juniors and seniors starting this fall.
Cowboy Concurrent Online has added Introductory Sociology, Introduction to Speech Communication and Introduction to Staged Entertainment to its course offerings for Fall 2021. These courses will be available to high school juniors and seniors throughout Oklahoma and across the country.
Courses in English Composition, American History, American Government, Mathematics, Media in a Diverse Society and Introductory Psychology will also be offered.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, OSU’s new president, celebrates the program because it increases access to higher education for all Oklahomans. To her, that is especially important because of what it means for students in rural areas, which typically have fewer options for concurrent courses.
“After growing up in Coweta, Oklahoma, rural medicine has been a passion of mine throughout my career,” said Shrum, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and former president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences. “I’ve worked to increase opportunities for rural students to earn medical degrees, and for medical professionals to serve rural areas. I love that Cowboy Concurrent Online will help students regardless of location gain early access to higher education.”
Cowboy Concurrent Online is an online concurrent enrollment program that is offered at no cost to Oklahoma high school seniors and at an affordable price for all other students. It provides high school students an opportunity to get a head start on their degrees and earn college credit in general education courses. All courses through Cowboy Concurrent Online are taught 100 percent online, which gives students all over the state access to concurrent enrollment through OSU.
The program launched in Fall 2020 with courses in six subject areas and was met with tremendous success. In its first year, 769 students took classes through Cowboy Concurrent Online, including students from 59 Oklahoma counties and six states. The enthusiasm from schools and students prompted OSU to add the new courses.
Thanks to funding from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the OSU Foundation, Cowboy Concurrent Online classes are offered at no cost to Oklahoma high school seniors admitted to OSU as concurrent students. Oklahoma high school juniors pay a discounted rate of $775 per course, and out-of-state high school juniors and seniors pay a discounted rate of $900 per course. These rates apply only to Cowboy Concurrent Online courses. Students pay for any textbooks or additional course materials that may be needed for each course.
There is a limit of 500 total students admitted to Cowboy Concurrent Online each semester, and each class will be limited to 35 students. The application for concurrent admission is open.
To learn more about Cowboy Concurrent Online, visit https://cas.okstate.edu/cowboy_concurrent/index.html
