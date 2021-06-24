A Coweta man died the day after he was injured in a collision on Interstate 44, approximately five miles east of Claremore in Rogers County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Andrew Hughes, 35, was in critical condition when he was flown to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa on Tuesday. He died Wednesday. Courtney Doyle, 34, of Coweta was admitted to St. John in serious condition, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 6:40 a.m. on the Will Rogers Turnpike (I-44). Hughes and Doyle were passengers in a 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Vivian Harrell, 65, also of Coweta. The other vehicle involved was a 2001 Peterbilt driven by Dana Drinkman, 51, of Centuria, Wisconsin. The collision remains under investigation, the report states.
