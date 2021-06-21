A Coweta man died after crashing the vehicle he was driving on Haskell Lake Road in Muskogee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rogers Allen, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.
According to OHP, the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. about 1/2 mile west of U.S. 64 west of Haskell. Allen was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Allen was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
