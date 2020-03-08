Dr. Brian Cowlishaw will be the second speaker of the Great Decisions 2020 lecture series with a lecture on India and Pakistan at 6:30 p.m. March 10, at the Muskogee Public Library.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode a wave of Hindu nationalism to a historic reelection in 2019. His first order of business was to revoke the special status granted to the Kashmir region, inflaming the rivalry between India and Pakistan. How will the Kashmir situation affect the region, both economically and politically?
Dr. Cowlishaw received his Doctorate in English from the University of Oklahoma, his masters and bachelors in English from Idaho State University. He has taught and published on many areas of literature and popular culture. He teaches at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs. The program provides background information and policy options for the eight most critical issues facing America each year and serves as the focal text for discussion groups across the country. Locally, the Great Decisions series is funded in part by the Muskogee Public Library Hultquist Fund.
