People can sample all sorts of ales, lagers and stouts during the REAL OKIE Craft Beer Festival.
This year's festival will be 6 p.m. Friday at Hatbox Event Center.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Assistant Parks Director Rick Ewing said Friday marks the eighth festival.
"One of the unique things about the Okie Craft Beer Festival is that it is only Oklahoma breweries," he said. "We have some that have been with us since the very first one to new ones every year."
The festival will feature more than a dozen breweries, as well as Muskogee's Pecan Creek Winery. Breweries include:
• Marshall Brewing Company
• Prairie Artisan Ales
• Muskogee Brewing Company
• Kochendorfer Brewing Company
• Iron Monk.
• High Gravity Brewing Company and Pippin's Taproom
• BierKraft
• Fellowship of Oklahoma Ale Makers (FOAM)
• Bricktown Brewery - Muskogee
• Fat Toad Brewing Company
• Dead Armadillo Brewery
• Emersumnice Brewery.
Visitors can sample a variety of flavor profiles, Ewing said.
"Anybody who comes is guaranteed to find something they like," he said. "We have a variety of pilsners and lagers that Americans tend to lean toward. Then we've got a lot of the other types and styles of beer that are old world. There's new American style beers with fruits and sours. There is something for everyone."
Only people 21 or older is allowed in the beer tasting area.
Ewing said there will be several food trucks.
Musicians Mark Hays, Zach Pack and Ahna Jennings will perform live.
If you go
WHAT: REAL OKIE Craft Beer Festival.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 630 S. 40th St.
ADMISSION: $25 in advance, online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-real-okie-craft-beer-festival-tickets-591857811647. Or $30 at the door.
