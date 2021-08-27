Craig recalls work with Clara Luper

A retired Muskogee pastor reflected this week on his work with civil rights leader Clara Luper and the desegregation of eating establishments in Oklahoma City.
Retired AME Pastor Samuel Craig was among about a dozen "sit-inners" and "true civil rights heroes" invited to attend a renaming ceremony for the Clara Luper Post Office Building in downtown Oklahoma City. The structure was damaged in 1995 when the Alfred P. Murrah Building Federal Building was bombed by Timothy McVeigh, who Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt described as "an avowed white supremacist."
"There were about 100 people there who were directly involved, and then there was the smaller group of sit-inners at the lunch counter," Craig said, referencing the Katz Drug Lunch Counter sit-ins organized by Luper beginning in 1958. "I became part of a group of young men called the Minute Man Commandoes. It was our job to visit the places where we would demonstrate to see which way was the safest way in to where we march and the safest way back out."
Craig said the Minute Man Commandoes would form circles around the younger boys and girls and the women during the demonstrations "because people were throwing bricks, spitting and spraying us with insecticide."
"We would train militarily — how to take that and not react, which was a hard thing to do," Craig said. "But we managed to do that."
Luper is said to have hand-picked those who accompanied her at Katz Drug Store to take part in the lunch counter sit-ins, which kicked off a six-year campaign to desegregate restaurants and other public spaces in Oklahoma City. Craig, barely a teenager when he began working with Luper, said he "had not a clue ... what was actually going on" until 1963, when heard radio reports about the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Alabama, which killed four Black girls.
"That really brought home to me — in my young innocent mind — what we were doing," Craig said, recalling the news while traveling with the NAACP's Oklahoma City Youth Council by bus for an action in Lawton. "When we marched on Washington a few months later, that really sealed everything, and for the first time I understood what we were doing."
Craig said it was impossible then to predict "the outcome or the significance or the historical value of what we were doing." What surprises him most is "that we would still be talking about now about the same issues we took to Washington in August 1963."
"Here we are now still having trouble with voting rights and all these other issues," Craig said. "We wouldn't be talking about this today if this country would have done what it was supposed to do."
Craig told documentarians on the 50th anniversary of the Katz Drug Store sit-ins that demonstrating against injustices "became a part of me — I am still demonstrating." Today, 13 years later, Craig said he has "just about given up hope."
"We're still fighting the same battle, and instead of going forward, we're going backwards," Craig said. "We made this country one of the best countries in the world — we should be a part of that, but we're not — but the so-called benefits of being an American citizen in some ways have been erased from us."
Craig said it seems likely more progress would be made if Black Americans declared themselves sovereign and pursued claims for reparations before the International Court of Justice.
"We have made some steps forward — maybe housing and maybe education," Craig said. "But ... a lot of the so-called benefits of being an American citizen has in some kind of way been erased from us."
Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, OK-5, introduced legislation in 2019 to rename the post office in downtown Oklahoma City after Luper. U.S. Sen. James Lankford helped push that through the U.S. Senate, where it passed in December 2020, and former President Donald Trump signed it into law.
