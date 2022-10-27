A Muskogee man responsible for crashing his truck into the Senior Station on Wednesday is in custody.
Michael Lee Shahan, 48, was arrested by Muskogee Police on a complaint of driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense, on Wednesday.
According to a Muskogee Police report, the crash occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. when authorities were called about a Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Shahan that had slammed into the front of the building at 2001 W. Okmulgee Ave.
When police and medical personnel arrived, they found the truck on the front lawn against the front of the building. The front windshield was cracked and Shahan was bleeding from his forehead.
Muskogee Police Investigator Shawn Brown said Shahan said at the scene he had a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.
It was later determined that Shahan was driving under the influence and was taken into custody. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.