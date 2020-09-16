Join young adult Creek Freedmen descendants and young adult Creek citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation as they unpack the myths and reveal the facts regarding Creek Freedmen citizenship and why Creek Freedmen descendants strive for citizenship.
Meeting via Zoom
Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Race Relations and the Muscogee Creek Nation "Where Do We Go From Here"?
Time: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4469073138?pwd=Tk9kZlFKWitrcW5xZmxSRGl2Z2Vadz09
Meeting ID: 446 907 3138
Passcode: MCIFB1866
One tap mobile
Dial In by phone: 1-(253) 2158782
Meeting ID: 446 907 3138
Passcode: 321062941
