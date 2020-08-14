Muscogee (Creek) Indian Freedmen Band will host its next Zoom meeting on at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. They encourage you to invite your family and friends to join the meeting. They have various presenters, and they will be discussing the critical issue of excluding Black Creeks from membership/citizenship within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Numerous invitations have been sent by mail and email to Chief David Hill, Second Del Chief Beaver, and the National Council. Supporters are encouraged to reach out to the MCN's leadership and express your concern that their invitations were not acknowledged.
Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band Zoom meeting details
WHAT: Race Relations and the MCN "Where do we go from here?"
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
HOW: Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/81807387964?pwd=aFlRNk1ESi9QalA5bmU4WlFsS0FGZz09
Meeting ID: 818 0738 7964
Passcode: MCIFB1866
One tap mobile+1(346) 248- 7799 or 1(646) 558-8656
Passcode: 838961045
