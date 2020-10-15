Muscogee (Creek) Nation will have drive-thru food giveaways today for their citizens at Creek Community Center locations.
In Muskogee, the giveaway will be at 335 N. Fourth St., and in Eufaula, the giveaway will be at 800 1/2 Birkes Road. Both are from 4-6:30 p.m.
Criteria:
• Recipients must be enrolled citizens of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and provide proof of citizenship.
• Acceptable for of ID: Citizenship Card, copy or photo or Citizenship Card.
• Limit one box per household.
• Recipients may retrieve and deliver another household's box with proof of household's citizenship.
Additional food giveaways are planned for Nov. 19, and Dec. 17.
Information: (918) 732-7992.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.