CREOKS Health Services has transitioned many in-clinic services and resources to electronic options to assist in social distancing and continuity of care, according to a media release.
The health services organization has expanded electronic services so clients can continue to receive needed services and resources while in their own home.
CREOKS provides confidential outpatient behavioral health services and medication management in its clinics, in-home and through school-based programs.
As COVID-19 increased in Oklahoma, the program looked to electronic technology to continue to provide services to children, adults and families.
Without these options, children and adolescents who regularly receive services at school would have seen a lapse of care while schools are closed, according to the release. As the community is urged to stay home in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, CREOKS' ability to provide services and resources over the phone — and through video conferencing and Telehealth — has made it possible for clients to continue to receive regular care and timely medication refills.
CREOKS has distributed more than 200 tablets to clients who have no electronic devices. However, the organization needs more. CREOKS is a nonprofit agency and is able to provide tax receipts for individuals or companies who are able to donate electronic tablets or monetary funds to purchase tablets, so that those in need can continue to receive care during this critical time.
CREOKS also is bridging the gap through the use of myStrength’s web and mobile tools that supports personal goals and well-being. myStrength has added resources for managing the heightened stress and concern brought on by COVID-19. Access to the program is provided free to clients, and staff and will help manage stress, offer tips for parenting challenges and support for emotional health in the midst of COVID-19.
CREOKS Health Services is an established, nonprofit organization providing comprehensive health, wellness and social services. The organization has 23 clinics across Oklahoma providing behavioral health and social services.
CREOKS is certified by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and nationally accredited by CARF.
You can help
Please consider donating funds via https://givebutter.com/rJa0jB for the purchase of electronic tablets. If you'd like to donate a tablet or tablets of any size or brand, email amber.gutierrez@creoks.org.
