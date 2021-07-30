Muskogee Police Department wants you to know that Crime Stoppers has paid out an award for information that led to the arrest of a Muskogee man.
Clayton Spencer, 23, was wanted in connection with a June 22 shooting outside a convenience store. Police offered a reward for Spencer, and within a couple of weeks, he was in custody.
It's proof that the program works, said Officer Lynn Hamlin, department spokeswoman.
"You can remain anonymous when you call Crime Stoppers," Hamlin said. "The award paid out was funded off of donations."
Police want the public to know that you can earn a reward from Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.
If you would like to submit a tip, call 918-682-COPS or send an email to: crimestoppers@muskogeepd.org.
They also would like to see more donations come in to keep the program going. If you would like to donate, you can make a check out to Crime Stoppers and mail it to Crime Stoppers, P.O. Box 7009, Muskogee, OK 74401.
