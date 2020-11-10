The Cruis’n Angels Car Club President Gary Thomson presented a check to Jan Mayfield, treasurer of the Eastern Oklahoma State Spelling Bee Organization at their monthly meeting. Also present on behalf of the Spelling Bee were Director Susan Hoog and Secretary Alice Adair, along with Cruis’n Angels members.
Cruis'n Angels Car Club donates to spelling bee organization
- Submitted by Cruis'n Angels
