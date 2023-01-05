Cuba Gooding Jr. to speak here Saturday

A reunion of bit players and crew for the movie "The Tuskegee Airmen" will feature one of the movie's stars.
Cuba Gooding Jr., who played pilot Billy Roberts in the HBO movie, will speak at a reunion showing of "The Tuskegee Airmen" at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Roxy Theater.
Gooding is known for such movies as "Jerry MacGuire" and "Boyz in the Hood."
Roxy Manager and Marketing Director Oscar Ray attributed Gooding's appearance to some luck and marketing.
"We put a notice a week or so back, focused on the folks in Muskogee or Arkansas who were bit players and helped put on the production. We put it out on Facebook and the local media. But that notice ended up in several Hollywood circles," Ray said, adding that Gooding called after seeing a notice while he was on vacation.
"I happened to be at the Roxy when he called. It was after hours, and he said, 'I saw this and I'd like to participate,'" Ray said. "He's going to speak before the movie shows."
About three-fourths of the movie was shot in Muskogee or at Fort Chaffee near Fort Smith, Arkansas, Ray said. He said the graduation scene and some of the flight scenes were shot at Muskogee. Crews were in Muskogee about one or two weeks, he said.
"A large contingent of Muskogee folks were in it," Ray said. "We had Muskogeeans who were soldiers, some were police officers, guards. There was the graduation scene at Davis Field of the cadets graduating."
Crews and performers, including Gooding and Laurence Fishburne, filmed in Muskogee in February 1995, according to Phoenix reports at the time.
Ray was a stand-in for Fishburne because they were almost the same height.
"When they were setting the sound or lights, the main actors were working with the directors, so they needed someone to come in to stand in," Ray said. "They told me to stand in the airplane so they could set the sound."
He recalled Gooding as "one of the most personable individuals on the set."
"Muskogee individuals had a lot of fun on the set," Ray said.
The movie, which aired Aug. 26, 1995, focused on Black aviators who never lost a plane during World War II bombing runs.
Earlier on Saturday, Legacy Keepers R Us will host a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Booker T. Washington Cemetery to honor airmen from Muskogee who are buried there. Tuskegee Airmen with links to Muskogee were Faythe A. McGinnis, Robert C. Smith and Oscar D. Hutton Jr. Nathan Sams, an instructor at Tuskegee, hailed from Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.