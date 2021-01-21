Cultural survey slows recovery work at War Memorial Park

Recovering from near-record flooding could be delayed at the War Memorial Park, which is located at a place that may have historical significance beyond the World War II-era submarine docked there.
The park is home for the U.S.S. Batfish, a submarine credited with sinking three enemy submarines and 11 other enemy vessels during World War II. It was inundated in May 2019 by Arkansas River flooding that nearly washed away the vessel.
Muskogee War Memorial Park Authority trustees recently learned the site, located at the north end of the Port of Muskogee, may have historic and cultural significance. Before ground work can begin, a cultural survey of the grounds must be completed to guard against disturbing artifacts that might be present.
Kelly Bolding, a contractor hired by the public trust to work with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials during flood remediation, said the survey complicates that project. The scope of the project and when it begins will be determined what, if anything, is found during the survey, the costs of which are expected to be reimbursed by FEMA at a rate of 75%.
City Attorney Roy Tucker said there has been no discovery of any artifacts at the site, located near the confluence of Arkansas, Verdigris and Grand rivers. The survey, he said, is something being required by FEMA as part of its reimbursement process.
"They will have someone make sure the area is not a known archeological site, so if there is any disturbance of the dirt or renovation there isn't anything underneath that is destroyed," Tucker said. "This is the federal government, and you've got to have your paperwork in order if you want that funding."
Port of Muskogee Director Scott Robinson said similar surveys have been done for past projects near the War Memorial Park. A couple of projects are underway.
"We have done so many cultural surveys at this point, I can't imagine they would find anything that hasn't already been found," Robinson said. "We will have to do some additional environmental work, but I don't expect there would be anything that delays any of our projects."
Port-related projects include the addition of a levee around areas exposed in 2019 flood as vulnerable to future flooding. Improvements to the port's rail infrastructure also are underway — both projects were backed by federal grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.