Curbside COVID-19 testing available in Eufaula

McIntosh County Health Department will offer curbside testing 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at its Eufaula site, 29 Hospital Road.

This will be done by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the McIntosh County Health Department at (918) 689-7774. 

Each appointment will be screened for the following criteria: A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and coughing or shortness of breath; older than 16.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call: (918) 689-7774.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you