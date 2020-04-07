Curbside COVID-19 testing available in Eufaula

McIntosh County Health Department will offer curbside testing 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at its Eufaula site, 29 Hospital Road.
This will be done by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the McIntosh County Health Department at (918) 689-7774.
Each appointment will be screened for the following criteria: A fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and coughing or shortness of breath; older than 16.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call: (918) 689-7774.
